Teller County Sheriff's Office catches alleged burglary suspect on Sunday

TELLER COUNTY — On Friday, May 24, at about 6:24 p.m. the Teller County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress at a Woodland Park home off County Road 21.

The man attempting the burglary, later identified as 40-year-old Edgar Saenz Lopez, was allegedly trying to break into a home that had people in it.

Deputies arrived in minutes and began searching for the suspect.

Lopez was located behind Safeway and a foot chase took place between deputies and Lopez.

Lopez was lost around the Little Gem's Trailer Park.

Woodland Park and Teller County Deputies looked for Lopez throughout the night but were unable to find him.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office deputies put out a notice that they were looking for Lopez and urged anyone with any information to call them.

Lopez was found in the area of Chipita Park off of Highway 24 on Sunday, May 26.

He was taken into custody without incident and is now in the Teller County Sheriff's Office Jail.

Lopez is currently on parole and is wanted out of Teller County for Burglary, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction.

___





Woodland Park family told special needs senior can't walk at graduation this year Her IEP advocate said district violates senior activity participation Woodland Park family told special needs senior can't walk at graduation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.