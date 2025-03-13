Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell running for Governor in 2026

COLORADO — Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has announced he will be running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2026.

At his announcement in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, Mikesell said his decision to run for governor was influenced by his experience as a law enforcement officer and his interactions with victims of crime,

He said that Colorado has become a dangerous state to live in.

He also said the Colorado government's policies don't reflect the values and needs of people living in rural counties, and the higher cost of living prevents people from either moving to Colorado or struggling to remain in the state.

"I have children here and grandchildren here, and the piece I see is I want them to have a piece of Colorado also. And I want them to stay and enjoy a life here. From what I'm finding is people are finding it harder and harder to do so." Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell

Mikesell is the first person to announce he is running for governor in 2026.

Teller County commissioners Dan Williams and Erik Stone attended the announcement at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum to say they support Mikesell's run for governor.

