Teller County returning to Level Yellow on state COVID-19 dial

TELLER COUNTY — Teller County reports that on Tuesday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment informed the county that it will have to return to Level Yellow on the state COVID-19 dial.

The move is due to the current COVID19 statistics in the county.

While Teller County is in Level Yellow, the following restrictions will be in place:

Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Yellow return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less 

Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00 a.m.

Find more information from the county here: www.tellercovid.com

