Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Teller County returning to Level Yellow on state COVID-19 dial

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Department of Health and Public Environment
Updated Colorado COVID-19 dial
Posted at 7:07 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 21:07:09-04

TELLER COUNTY — Teller County reports that on Tuesday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment informed the county that it will have to return to Level Yellow on the state COVID-19 dial.

The move is due to the current COVID19 statistics in the county.

While Teller County is in Level Yellow, the following restrictions will be in place:

  • Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) in Level Yellow return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less 
  • Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less
  • Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00 a.m.

Find more information from the county here: www.tellercovid.com

RELATED:

Colorado's COVID-19 dial 3.0 launches today

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community