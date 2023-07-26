Teller County Mental Health Alliance hosts ADA anniversary celebration

TELLER COUNTY — Today, the Teller County Mental Health Alliance hosted an event to celebrate 33 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act passed.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, which officially became law in 1990, prohibits the discrimination of individuals with disabilities in public and private places that are open to the general public. This resulted in improving the following areas of life for individuals living with disabilities:

Employment



requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities so they can access the same employment opportunities and benefits as employees without disabilities

State and Local Government



prohibits the discrimination of individuals with disabilities when it comes to the programs, activities and services of public entities

requires public transit to make reasonable modifications to policies, practices and procedures where necessary to avoid discrimination in order to keep their funding

Public Accommodations



prohibits private places that are open to the general public from discriminating against those with disabilities

sets minimum accessibility standards for new building construction

sets minimum accessibility standards for existing building alterations

Telecommunications



requires phone and Internet companies to provide accommodations for those with hearing and speech disabilities

requires that federally funded public service announcements come with closed captioning

Miscellaneous Provisions



makes a list of provisions that relate to the ADA

Makes a list of conditions that aren't considered disabilities

Event guests gathered downtown to enjoy live music, food and presentations during the second annual "Fest-ABLE."

"People with disabilities are an important part of our community and so we want to showcase that people of all abilities can be part of a community and be known valued and included," said Indy Frazee, the Chief Executive Officer of The Independent Center.

Attendees were also able to try learning sign language, adaptive yoga and beep baseball, which is an adaptive version of baseball for those living with blindness.

