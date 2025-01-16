Teller County Commissioners announce a new Central Service Center in Divide

DIVIDE — The Teller County Board of County Commissioners announced a plan to build a new county central service center in Divide on Tuesday, January 14.

The center is projected to open in late 2026 or early 2027.

Commissioners say it will be a "one-stop shop" for county residents.

“Often our residents drive in winter conditions from one end of the County only to find they need to go to another County office for additional information. While the County seat will remain in Cripple Creek, the service center will be focused on high-quality modernized customer service in a central “one-stop shop” for customers."



"Our residents are busy folks and after years of careful and conservative fiscal and budgetary oversight the Service Center will now become a reality." Commissioner Dan Williams, incoming Chairman of the Board

The center will have the following departments;



Department of Human Services

Public Health and Environment

Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Community Development

Veterans Services

and other potential satellite offices

According to the commissioners, this project has been planned since 1999, and will allow "residents to be served in a more efficient and organized manner."

The budget for the 15,000-square-foot facility will not be allowed to exceed $10 million, but some funds from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will be used to complete the project.

Commissioners have requested that the county administration work with the Divide Planning Committee to expand recreation options since the new building will be located where the ball fields in Divide are currently.

County officials say that the playground equipment and basketball courts in Divide Hayden Park will not be affected by the new building.

Proposal requests to build the project will be posted on the Teller County website when they become available.





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.