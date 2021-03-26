Tell me something good!

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many of us, this past week has taken a toll on our mental health.

We sent News 5 Photojournalist Kevin Reynolds out to get some good news from folks in Colorado Springs.

Here's what they had to say.

Michael Bakker, Colorado Springs: "We were living in a two-bedroom apartment, we just moved into a three-bedroom home. It's wonderful! It's huge, it's cozy, it's downtown. It's like everything's progressing forward and it's just made us so happy."

Madison Pouliot, Colorado Springs: "I had my cousin come out here recently. She came to visit me from Memphis. It was her first time in Colorado so we had a really good time. Unfortunately, she was here during the Spring break blizzard that we had so we were all snowed in together. But it was still a really positive experience, just spending quality time with my family and we got to do a puzzle and laugh and watch movies together, so it was a really good time."

Joe Miller, Colorado Springs: "We just rescued our dog from the dog rescue, so he's been great in our life. Actually, our other dog, she's been excited about it so that's probably one of the positive things. Actually adopting a dog."

Doug Rule, Colorado Springs: "Well one of the things was that we went to Estes Park, up near Rocky Mountain National Park. My daughter, my grandson, and my wife all went up there and we really spent a good time up there. You know, walking around, doing things outside. They had things for all of us and we took hikes around and stuff like that. So it was actually very good and it was really a great experience for Spring Break."

And if you need some more good news, the weather this weekend should be sunny and warmer.

