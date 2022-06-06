Tejon Street to temporarily close from Pikes Peak Ave. to Colorado Ave. due to utility work

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Tejon Street will temporarily close from Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue for about a week beginning on June 8.

The closure is due to utility work for the AdAmAn Alley project. The City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities partnered with the Downtown Partnership and the AdAmAn Club to upgrade utilities and repave the alley.

The work will allow artwork installation in the alleys

Sidewalks will remain open but will include detours. Some parking will be available on the north and south ends of the block. Delivery trucks will not be allowed within the closure.

A westbound lane on Colorado Avenue from Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will remain closed for the duration of the project.

The new alleys will be renamed "AdAmAn Alley" in honor of the heritage club. The club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in Dec. 2022.

The AdAmAn are mountaineers who climb Barr Trail and ignite a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve on the summit.

