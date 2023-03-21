Tejon now open at Pikes Peak Avenue following reports of smoke in a multi-use office building

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of smoke reports at a multi-use office building in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

CSFD received reports of smoke on the fifth floor of the office building located on 6th North Tejon Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of 6 N. Tejon St. for a report of smoke on the 5th floor. Tejon is closed at Pikes Peak due to multiple fire apparatus in the area. pic.twitter.com/S67AsOxXTH — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 21, 2023

CSFD found no fire in the building after investigating.

Tejon street is now open at Pikes Peak Avenue

