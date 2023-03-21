Watch Now
Tejon now open at Pikes Peak Avenue following reports of smoke in a multi-use office building

Colorado Springs Fire Department
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting smoke on the 5th floor of a multiuse building on Tejon St. Traffic is blocked on Tejon near Pikes Peak Ave.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 18:19:41-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of smoke reports at a multi-use office building in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

CSFD received reports of smoke on the fifth floor of the office building located on 6th North Tejon Street.

CSFD found no fire in the building after investigating.

Tejon street is now open at Pikes Peak Avenue
