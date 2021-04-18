Teens struck, killed while crossing an intersection in Fountain

Late Saturday, two teenagers died after they were hit by a driver while crossing the road at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road. around 11 p.m.

According to police, the victims were in a crosswalk, but against a green light. One teen died at the scene, the other later died at the hospital.

The drive stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"It looks like the kids were crossing against the light, I mean they were in the crosswalk but the driver had what appears to be the green light, so the driver did not commit any traffic violations, it looked like juveniles were crossing the road against the light," explained lt. Mark Cristiani of the Fountain Police Department.

Fountain Police told our crew, at that point they did not know if driver or pedestrian impairment were factors, or if the driver was going above the speed limit.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released officially.

The driver was not hurt and does not appear to be facing any charges at this point.