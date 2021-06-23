Teens repair a local non-profits' property

COLORADO SPRINGS — Next Step Ministries, a 501c3 non-profit, has made its mark in Colorado Springs.

The teen filled team paints, repairs, builds, constructs, and even helps landscape non-profit properties.

"We just love to go into the community, all throughout the U.S., and serve where we can," said Taylor Adams, leader in Next Step Ministries.

The group has helped organizations in Colorado Springs, like Family Life Services.

Family Life Services is a local non-profit that helps single moms and their single.

Community Relations Director, Lisa Schmitz, says while most of the programs take place inside the building, their outside area needs some work.

However, the cost to fix everything was beginning to add up.

"We literally could not afford what we would need to do. The estimates are too high for professionals to come in," said Schmitz.

It was not long before Schmitz was put in touch with Next Step.

"We needed new roofs. We needed some fence around the property, and literally out of the blue this group called us," said Schmitz.

On Tuesday, the group of teens worked on a fence outside of Family Life.

"It's extremely important and life giving to see the partners we work with. Especially the ones like Family Life Services. They come out and are so thankful and grateful," said Adams.

Not only does their work beautify the premises, but "the moms and kids feel safe and it adds to their own dignity by seeing the beautiful property," said Schmitz.

Leaving a positive impact in Southern Colorado, through development, service, and ministry.

If you are interested in learning more about Next Step Ministries click here!

