Teenager and child seriously injured in crash Monday evening, recovering from life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — A child and teenager are recovering from life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle Monday evening according to Colorado Springs Police.

Around 5:16 p.m. police say they received a call about a car crash involving pedestrians at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road. When emergency responders arrived on the scene they immediately began transporting an 11-year-old and 16-year-old involved in the accident.

The Colorado Springs Police Major Crash team has taken control of the investigation. Based on their initial findings they believe an SUV was traveling east on Fountain Blvd in the left lane. Police say the SUV then attempted to take a left-hand turn to travel northbound onto Chelton Road.

Police say witnesses told them the two children were running across Fountain Blvd and were in the mid-block when they were hit. The driver of the SUV returned to the scene and is cooperating with police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police do not believe impairment or speed to be a factor. I reached out to the police department about the condition of the children Tuesday morning, and their office responded by saying there were no updates on the condition of the two at this time.

