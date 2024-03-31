Teen wounded in overnight shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — A teenager in Pueblo was wounded in a shooting overnight. Officers were called to an address on the city's south side at around 1:56 a.m. The juvenile male victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived.

They located the scene of the gunfire near the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Hollywood Drive and expanded their investigation into the area.

Currently, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Jeff Shay at 719-553-2445. Anonymous tips can be made with Pueblo Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP (7867), or by visiting www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

