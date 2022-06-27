Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Teen shot and killed on Bohmen Ave in Pueblo

Homicide on Bohmen Ave
Pueblo Police Department
Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Bohmen Ave on June 25, 2022.
Homicide on Bohmen Ave
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 10:07:18-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez early Saturday morning near the corner of Arroyo Ave and Bohmen Ave.

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find Martinez dead at the scene.

Information gathered by officers has them looking for a black car with dark tinted windows and possible damage to the driver's side, including bullet holes.

No description is available for potential suspects.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation