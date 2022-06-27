Teen shot and killed on Bohmen Ave in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez early Saturday morning near the corner of Arroyo Ave and Bohmen Ave.

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find Martinez dead at the scene.

Information gathered by officers has them looking for a black car with dark tinted windows and possible damage to the driver's side, including bullet holes.

No description is available for potential suspects.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit.

