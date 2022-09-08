Teen pilot eyes early start on aviation career

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Sunday was a special day for Michelle Tabor. The Liberty High School senior flew her first flight as a private pilot. Her first passenger was her mom, Milgrid.

"The check ride, it was amazing," she said. "Just being able to prove myself to somebody that I can be a safe and competent pilot, it's just incredible."

Tabor began her flying lessons with Springs Aviation at Meadow Lake Airport when she was 14. She completed her Practical Pilot Certificate in August, six weeks after her 17th birthday. The FAA minimum age to receive a pilot's license is 17.

Michelle has no doubts about her career goals. She wants to be a commercial airline pilot just like her dad, Jason.

"I'm very proud of her. She's a very bright, smart young lady," Jason said.

The love of flying runs deep in the Tabor family. Jason took his first solo flight as teenager after spending his childhood flying with his grandfather in South Carolina. Michelle's younger brother, Christian, recently began flying lessons as well.

Jason is currently a pilot and instructor for United Airlines. When he's not flying Boeing 777's on international flights, he's teaching other pilots lessons on the airline's simulator.

"I've been able to teach her some things at home, but it's kind of like teaching your kids to drive. It's kinda better to find somebody else to take that responsibility," he said.

Commercial pilots don't need a college degree to begin their careers. Nevertheless, Michelle is already halfway there. She's been dual enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University since her freshman year at Liberty High.

"I'll be done with my associate's degree in about six to 10 weeks," she said.

Concurrent enrollment and dual enrollment are two options available to every high school student in Colorado. Some 434 students in Academy District 20, and more than 53,000 students statewide are currently earning college credits. These programs can speed up the process of earning college degree while cutting down on tuition costs.

Jason explained that Embry Riddle is giving Michelle credit for her pilot certificates.

"So, when she finishes her associate's degree, she really only has about a year left of college to complete a bachelor's degree," he said.

Michelle is now working to earn her instrument rating. She hopes her story will encourage other girls and women to pursue a career in aviation.

"There's definitely a bigger support system than it may seem just from the statistics and things," she said.

Jason is already looking forward to seeing his daughter in a pilot's uniform.

"I'd love to have her as my first officer at United Airlines someday."

