Teen driver with learners permit wrecks into parked military vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — El Paso County sheriff's deputies report that a teenager with a learner's permit was behind the wheel of an SUV that collided with a parked armored personnel carrier on Sunday.

The wreck happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the entrance to Dragonmans, a local firearms store, gun range, and military museum.

Deputies believe the vehicle was heading south on Curtis Road when the driver missed the turn onto Dragonman Drive and instead hit the parked military vehicle.

The airbags in the Chevy Suburban deployed on impact. The driver was uninjured. A passenger was transported via ambulance with minor injuries.

A mannequin that was set up near the personnel carrier was also damaged.

