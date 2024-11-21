Technology hot line to help senior community navigate the internet, electronics

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Perhaps you’ve been in a situation where you're helping a family member figure out how to use their new phone or computer. While the holidays are often a time for family gatherings, not everyone has that support system for the technology.

What’s called the most wonderful time of the year is, for many, the loneliest, especially for older adults.

“One of the things about getting older is that you outlive your friends and sometimes you outlive your family members, and it can get kind of quiet around the house,” said Steve Bustamante, an instructor at the Colorado Springs Senior Center.

Colorado Springs native Janie Knickerbocker says despite getting older, people make the decision to be alone.

“It depends on if you choose to be lonely. If you choose to not connect with anybody. Everybody can connect with someone somewhere,” Knickerbocker said.

There’s a resource intended to help people in different living situations stay connected. One of the easiest ways to connect? Technology. But, of course, you have to know how to use it.

“I’m a little bit shy when it comes to electronics,” said Colorado Springs resident Merry Lee. “If I get a new phone, it takes me forever to figure it out.”

“I don’t know how to use my phone well.” Patricia Burns said.

“I just play with it, and if I need to, I have my kids and my husband are pretty good with all of the technology,” said Sue Sindler.

A free national technology hot line created by AARP affiliate Senior Planet, is available to help elderly people and others navigate the digital landscape a little smoother.

“It’s just an amazing tool for so many people not only to be socially connected but also they get connected with things that translate directly to their health,” said AARP’s Older Adult Technology Services Mountain Central Regional Program Manager Dayton Romero.

It's a way for seniors and others to get tech help from trained experts without having to rely on family or friends, according to Romero.

“We look at not only the fundamentals: people building that confidence and using their mouse and being online and those types of things,” he said. “But also there are peripheral pieces that shouldn’t be ignored. Like their feelings of connectedness. Their confidence. Their ability to do the things they’re intending to do.”

From learning how to use a new device or finding someone to talk to, there are multiple ways to stay connected to others this holiday season.





