Technology Could Help Fix Local Roads

COLORADO SPRINGS — Road conditions have been a big issue for community members in the Springs, but thanks to new technology, more roads could be improving.

News5 went to one of the roads with community complaints.

Johnny Yaakob is the owner of Johnny’s Star Auto Repair. To get to his work, he tells me he has no other choice but to take Venetucci Blvd.

He says his family has been impacted by the condition of the road.

“My wife drove my car the other day and broke both rims on the right side because she didn't see the potholes. So it has been doing damage, and I'm sure to a lot of cars,” he said.

Colorado Springs Public Works tells me they are using a computer program called "Scenario Builder" to help identify which roads need the most urgent attention.

They used it to identify Venetucci Boulevard as needing immediate repairs. It's being used to prioritize road projects all over the city.

"When we go out and pave a roadway and have subsequent inspections, every year on that roadway, it will help us build scenarios on what preventive maintenance application to apply to that roadway at the proper interval," said Corey Farkas, the City's Public Works Operations Maintenance Division Manager.

For Johnny, he wants to see improvement.

Public Works says the city also contracts with a third-party company to drive the roads and give them a grade based on their condition. That information is also used in prioritizing road repair and maintenance projects.

Watch the full story above.

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.