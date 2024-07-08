Team USA Women's Soccer announced their roster for the Paris Olympics

PARIS — Team USA Women's Soccer has announced the roster of players who are heading to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Eight players return from the side who took part in the 2020 Olympics with the other ten spots being occupied by members of the 2023 World Cup Team.

The roster consists of these players:

Forwards:

Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson

Midfielders:

Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario

Defenders:

Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

Goalkeepers:

Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Alternates:

Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune, Lynn Williams

“Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months,” said Hayes. “Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I’m looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the Send-Off matches and then onto France. These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making.”

The four-time gold medalists will look to get back to their winning ways in these Paris Olympics.

The women's team will fend off the other teams starting in Group B as they begin their quest to capture the gold.___





