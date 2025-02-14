COLORADO SPRINGS — Team USA made their debut in the NHL's Four Nations Face-off Tournament.

Many passionate fans of USA hockey gathered at the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum for a watch party on Thursday.

There were only 150 available tickets and the waiting list was up to one thousand people.

The Colorado Avalanche's own Logan O'Connor was at the event meeting with fans and signing autographs.

Bernie, the AV's mascot, was also there interacting with fans.

One young fan said, "It was really cool seeing Bernie and Logan O'Connor, and it's also really cool to just see the game and have fun."

But Colorado Av's Right Wing player Logan O'Connor was grateful for the support.

"It's unbelievable to see the support in Colorado Springs from all the Avs fans. Is definitely pretty cool. You know, you think about just Denver, but there's way more behind us than that," said O'Connor.

With the Olympics just under a year away, O'Connor said this tournament could help bolster team chemistry if players from these teams make their countries' Olympic teams.





