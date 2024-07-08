Team USA announces the men's soccer team headed to Paris

PARIS — Team USA has announced the men's soccer team that will be heading to the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The team is comprised of 18 players and four alternates.

The final roster includes these players:

Forwards:

Paxten Aaronson, Taylor Booth, Duncan McGuire, Kevin Paredes, Griffin Yow

Midfielders:

Gianluca Busio, Benjamin Cremasci, Jack McGlynn, Djordje Mihailovic, Tanner Tessmann

Defenders:

Maximilian Dietz, Nathan Harriel, Miles Robinson, John Tolkin, Caleb Wiley, Walker Zimmerman

Goalkeepers:

Patrick Schulte, Gaga Slonina

Alternates:

Josh Atencio, Jacob Davis, Johan Gomez, John Pulskamp

The Olympics requires the roster to be U-23 with the exception of three senior players over the age of 23 who are eligible to participate.

This is sure to give a glimpse into the future of the names and faces that will be representing the USA in the years to come.

With the US Men's senior team experiencing an early exit from the Copa America, US soccer fans won't have to wait long to see the red, white, and blue take to the pitch again.

