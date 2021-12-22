Team Rubicon arrives to provide assistance with tree and debris removal

Team Rubicon arrived in Colorado Springs on Monday to help clean up after the wind storm.

Using chainsaws, hammers and other tools, they’re helping with tree removal and debris cleanup from the recent wind storm.

“We’re seeing just the extent of the damage and really the unmet need from homeowners,” said Johnathan Pevarnek with Team Rubicon.

The veteran led organization helps communities after disasters or when humanitarian aid is needed, they’re spending time this week helping people save time and money by cutting down and piling up tree remains.

“I was talking to one homeowner this morning who was saying that to get the debris cleared when she called for a quote, it would cost $3,000,” Pevarnek said.

Johnathan Pervarnek is leading the team today, being able to help with this cleanup means a lot to him because it’s a time when people need it most.

“Driving through their own community and crying from seeing the damage, I just wanted to do whatever I could to help them out, to help out our shared Colorado community,” said Pevarnek.

One of his team members is Johnny Siren. He says it brings him a great feeling to be able to help them, but it does come with challenges.

“We’ve discovered during this operation that there are a lot of homes that could use our help that have not called into 211 crisis clean up, so they’re not listed as one of the sites that need our assistance,” said Johnny Siren with Team Rubicon.

They’re hopeful they’ll be able to make the initial dent in the cleanup process as the year ends.

“Helping the community to get a hold on the damage that has happened and just get those immediate needs taken care of and then put the community in a good place to address the rest of the needs at a later time,” Pevarnek.

People in need of assistance can get in contact with Team Rubicon by calling 2-1-1.