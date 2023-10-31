Teal Pumpkin Project: A more inclusive Halloween for kids with food allergies and intolerances

COLORADO — The Teal Pumpkin Project is an initiative to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for one in 13 children living with food allergies, intolerances, and other conditions.

By placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep this Halloween, you're signaling that in addition to candy, you're also handing out non-food treats in a separate bowl.

Participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project helps to raise food allergy awareness while offering non-food options to trick-or-treaters who can't necessarily eat candy.

Those looking to participate in the project can visit the Teal Pumpkin Project Map website to add their house to the network.

Ideas for Non-food Treats

Low-cost items are available at most CVS stores, dollar stores, party supply stores or online retailers. Prime examples of non-food goodies include:



glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

pencils, pens, crayons, or markers

bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

mini Slinkies

whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

bouncy balls

finger puppets or novelty toys

coins

spider rings

vampire fangs

mini notepads

playing cards

bookmarks

stickers

stencils.

It is important to remember that these non-food items should be kept in a container separate from containers holding Halloween candy.

