Teal Pumpkin Project: A more inclusive Halloween for kids with food allergies and intolerances

COLORADO — The Teal Pumpkin Project is an initiative to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for one in 13 children living with food allergies, intolerances, and other conditions.
By placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep this Halloween, you're signaling that in addition to candy, you're also handing out non-food treats in a separate bowl.
Participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project helps to raise food allergy awareness while offering non-food options to trick-or-treaters who can't necessarily eat candy.
Those looking to participate in the project can visit the Teal Pumpkin Project Map website to add their house to the network.
Ideas for Non-food Treats
Low-cost items are available at most CVS stores, dollar stores, party supply stores or online retailers. Prime examples of non-food goodies include:
- glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
- pencils, pens, crayons, or markers
- bubbles
- Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
- mini Slinkies
- whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
- bouncy balls
- finger puppets or novelty toys
- coins
- spider rings
- vampire fangs
- mini notepads
- playing cards
- bookmarks
- stickers
- stencils.
It is important to remember that these non-food items should be kept in a container separate from containers holding Halloween candy.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.