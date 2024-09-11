Watch Now
Teachers in rural or small school districts can apply for $2,000 to make a difference in the classroom

school supplies
Tim Gouw on Unsplash
school supplies
Posted

Teachers looking to make a positive impact on their students have the chance to apply for up to $2,000 dollars through the Nathan Yip Foundation.

The foundation was started about 23 years ago by Jimmy and Linda Yip, who lost their son Nathan to a car crash. Nathan had an interest in rural education, so Jimmy and Linda started the foundation to help fund rural schools across the world.

Teachers who work in one of the over 140 rural or small rural school districts in Colorado can click here to apply for the grant.

The foundation has seen teachers use the money for things like materials for students, field trips, even translators for their students.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 13th.

The grant amount can be anywhere from $100 to $2,000, and school principal approval is required.

Teachers who got a grant in 2023 can’t apply again until 2025.

For more information, click here.



