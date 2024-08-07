Teachers could get up to $600 for back-to-school supplies through state

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many teachers dip into their own bank accounts on back-to-school supplies, which puts a big strain on their budgets.

The state is stepping up to help again this year.

Gov. Jared Polis announced a $2.7 million investment to fund classroom materials. That's up to $600 per teacher.

Funding is first come, first serve. Apply online now.

Polis said the money is coming from the Governor of Emergency Education Relief. He said this program helped more than 7,300 teachers last year.

I sat down with the Colorado Springs School District 11 Teacher Union president, Kevin Coughlin.

Coughlin said this would mean more well-stocked classrooms and fewer teachers digging into their own pockets.

Coughlin taught at D11's Mark Twain Elementary for a decade.

"I don't know any teacher that doesn't spend their own money in their classroom," said Coughlin. "The district buys some things, but never enough of what you need."

He told me teachers can spend hundreds on school supplies, but would rather put money toward other projects, classroom decorations or mental health resources.

"A lot of teachers would be happy to buy other materials for kids, they don't have the funds themselves," said Coughlin.

___





Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs preparing for its first concert Friday The new Ford Amphitheater on the northside of Colorado Springs opens up for its first major concert at the end of this week. Ford Amphitheater hosts a soft open before Friday's opener

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.