Teachers across the country learn from D49; nationally recognized for personalized teaching styles

El Paso County, CO— School District 49 teachers were nationally recognized for their personalized learning strategies at the National Conference on Digital Convergence on Tuesday.

350 teachers from around the country took back key practices. The goal is to get all students what they need to succeed.

One Falcon Zone high school Spanish teacher is a national finalist. Brooke Neilson said she lets her students decide how to showcase their learning.

"Sometimes paper and pencil work best for some while others are more kinesthetic learners so whatever gets them excited to learn and come back to class," said Neilson.

A group of her students is making a skit out of a writing assignment.

"It helps with just the general understanding of the learning, instead of writing down sentences, we get to do something fun with it," said Falcon High School junior Caitlyn Cardenas.

With more than 20 years of teaching experience, Neilson said she wanted to share how she connects with her students.

"If I do win it will just show that I'm loving what I'm doing and my kids are loving what I'm doing," said Neilson.

An elementary school PE teacher is getting students to work out their minds and bodies. They can play games during class to get everyone involved.

"There's a lot of different stuff you can do and you can do it for every subject basically, you can spell, you can do math and it just helps me learn better," said Bennett Ranch Elementary School fifth grader Maddison Stovall.

"It's not just a game, it's not something that's just a distraction," said Bennett Ranch Elementary School PE Teacher Ben Wells. "It builds the memory of the word, it gives them a connection to it."

