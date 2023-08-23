Teacher pay and property taxes could rise due to District 49 Mill Levy Override

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 49 is holding a board meeting Wednesday to discuss the district’s decision to proceed with the final drafting of a proposed ballot measure that would increase the pay for teachers at District 49 through a mill levy override.

If the board gives the green light, there would be a measure on November’s ballot to increase property taxes by almost ten million dollars.

If this mill levy passes, District 49 says they would be able to give their teachers a 7 percent raise every year for the next seven years. We know what families living in District 49 are wondering. What does nine point nine million dollars mean for me?

If the mill levy override passes, here is how the district is breaking it down.

It would be an increase of 4 dollars for every 100 thousand dollars in property value.

For the average homeowner it would be less than a 20 dollar monthly increase.

That would be in addition to what they are currently paying in property taxes, which is about 15-hundred dollars a year or 130 dollars a month for a home valued at 500-thousand dollars.

“And even other salary competitors, people in other industries, who are working against us in terms of what we can do in terms of a salary. Really sure-ing up and giving up a meaningful way to fund increased pay for our teachers makes sense to us,” said Dave Nancarrow, the public information officer at District 49,

“Any funds generated by a mill levy increase would go directly towards D49 teachers, this is a concept that is designed to support our teachers here at D49.”

District 49 tells us it's important to pass this mill levy because they want their pay to be competitive with other districts.

In fact District 49 says in the bidding war for teacher talent, they are outmatched and outspent because neighboring districts have higher property values.

There will be an opportunity at tonight's meeting for public comment.

It starts at 6:30 tonight, at Creekside Success Center's Peakview Hall.

