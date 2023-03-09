Teacher collecting prom wear for Colorado Springs students who can't afford it

A local teacher is on a mission to help collect prom dresses, men's attire, and more to give to students who can't afford it.

Jaidyn St. Clair started the prom dress giveaway last year at Vista Ridge high school where she is a special education teacher. She and the staff at the Much Ado Boutique have added men's wear to this year's giveaway.

Last year, Jaidyn was able to collect 375 dresses through generous donations.

In 2022, she told News5, "It's been very overwhelming; I said I don't want to see another dress again," joked St. Clair. "But it also makes me so happy because it means everyone else in the community is wanting to help out in our school and I'm just glad that I can make people smile."

The first event was supposed to be just for Vista Ridge HS students but was expanded to include all students in D49 due to all the great donations.

For 2023, the partnership extends to all juniors and seniors in Colorado Springs schools. The giveaway event will take place on April 6th and 7th at Much Ado Boutique.

If you are interested in donating, they are accepting gently worn prom dresses, suits, tuxes, handbags, jewelry, make-up, and shoes.

Donations may be dropped off at Much Ado Boutique. The warehouse is at 930 Elkton Drive. Hours of operation 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.