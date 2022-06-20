Tattered Covers announces opening day of Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Denver-based bookstore, Tattered Cover, is set to open its first location outside of the Denver Metro area in Colorado Springs.

Tattered Cover will open its doors to Colorado Springs at 10 a.m. on June 21 at 112 North Tejon Street.

“This opening feels very similar to the opening of Tattered Cover’s beloved LoDo location as both are in historic buildings in the heart of burgeoning downtown areas,” said Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman. “Our goal is to be a community institution for Coloradans and this new location will offer the perfect setting to connect with the Colorado Springs community.”

The Colorado Springs location will host several community programs like children's storytime, in-store author events, community forums, fundraisers and much more.

This location will be Tattered Cover's second-largest store after its Colfax location in Denver.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

