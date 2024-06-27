Tally of whether people in Colorado Springs planned to watch presidential debate

COLORADO SPRINGS — There was a lot of buzz around Thursday's presidential debate. We wanted to find out just how much the community cares.

I stood outside of Poor Richard's ahead of the debate and asked people walking by, "are you watching the presidential debate tonight?"

We started a tally. 55 people made their mark; yes, no, or maybe.

It ended up a tie. 23 people said they planned to watch and 23 said they didn't.

"Much is at stake in the country and we hope that not just a few of us will watch it but most of America ought to become engaged," said Horst Richardson.

Some people told me they want to watch for entertainment.

"It's going to be quite a show," said one. "There's nothing new to hear, I'm just looking to see who makes the biggest fool of themselves," said another.

Others believed watching would be a waste of time, but did not stop to say why.

"It doesn't matter to me," said one man. "It doesn't matter? No." I asked why not, but he walked away.

"The fact that people don't vote or don't care, is disgusting to me," said Ellen Bell.

A few tell me they want to watch to be informed before voting.

"Feels like some chaos is going to unfold if I don't care enough about what's going to happen," said Kenny Stahl.

Many hope Trump and Biden would talk about issues like the economy, healthcare, education, immigration and the environment.

"For me, also the social issues is huge and I really want to hear from particularly one side," said Myong Reed. "That's going to be a deciding factor for me."

___





Back In Action - Javelin from museum going to Olympic Trials An artifact from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is back in action. Four-time Olympian, Kara Winger is borrowing back her favorite javelin to take part in the Olympic Trials. Olympic javelin returns to compete in the Olympic trials this weekend

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.