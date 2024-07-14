Talking With You, The Community - Local Colorado Springs Reaction To Attempted Trump Assassination

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to check in on the pulse of our community after the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. I have been out and about the 719 talking with you, the community, and church leaders about your reactions to the attack.

As you can imagine, the people I talked to are pretty shaken up. I sat in on New Life Church’s service this morning, where the pastor there led a prayer calling for the end of violence and to bring back "civil communication."

I also talked with the fill-in pastor at Radiant Church, Wayde Goodall. He tells me it’s terrible to see an attack on our government like this, regardless of political beliefs. He tells me he cares about all people, no matter what they believe. I asked what the solution is when it comes to the violence- he says more prayer.

"We don’t see this kind harm in fact as Christians the Bible tells us in Romans chapter 13 that we are prepared to pray for government leaders pray for the police pray for the FBI pray for them because they’re there to protect us"

After talking with the churches, we headed out to Acacia Park to survey community members about how they were feeling after the attempted assassination. People I talked with say they don’t want to see violence towards either party.

Crystal Revis told me even though she's not a republican, the attack was horrible to see. "Im not a trump supporter not by any means, I would never vote for him but trying to kill anybody, especially the president is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen

We searched online and also went to City Hall to get a closer look at any possible rallies happening nearby, but didn’t find any. If you know of any, feel free to let us know below. ___





