Talking to men about their mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS — June is Men's Mental Health Awareness month, and according to Mental Health America, 6 million men in the U.S. are affected by depression each year. Men oftentimes face stigmas, where they are told they have to be tough, and can't show weakness , and this can prevent a lot of men from seeking professional help when battling depression.

Depression and anxiety are two of the biggest mental health issues men face, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. Ten percent of fathers also face postpartum depression – a condition that people s typically associate with mothers.

Dr. Mark Mayfield is a licensed professional counselor, and the CEO and Founder of Mayfield Counseling Centers, off of Academy in Colorado Springs. Dr. Mayfield explained when it comes to public conversations surrounding mental health, social stigmas and taboos can still make the topic a difficult one to talk about for men. He thinks men deal with depression and anxiety more than we think, because men feel like they have to carry the world on their shoulders, and that they should be strong.

"We struggle to pay attention to what's going on inside us and it tends to build up into a place of overload," Dr. Mayfield said.

Dr. mayfield says men tend to feel they don't have time to check in on themselves, and don't feel like spending money on things like a counseling or group session.

"I think we need to take those 'shoulds' and throw them out the window," Mayfield explained. "Everyone's story is going to be unique and different to their own and we need to embrace that in such a way that will help us grow, and become more resilient," he said.

Mayfield says mental health issues tend to get worse if they go unchecked, so consider getting dad one more gift this year along with that Father's Day present; A counseling session.

For more information and resources, click here.