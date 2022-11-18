Take a Turkey to Work Day returns today

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Thanksgiving is about bringing families together and that is what Care and Share Food Bank is working to do through “Take a Turkey to Work Day.”

The annual turkey drive kicks off today at 6 a.m. and will wrap up at 6 p.m. The nonprofit is collecting frozen turkeys to help families throughout the 31 counties in Southern Colorado.

Those who would like to donate a turkey can drop off their turkey at participating King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. You can also drop off a turkey at the food bank’s distribution centers. For a list of drop off locations or to donate online, visit here.

