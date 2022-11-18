Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Take a Turkey to Work Day returns today

Care and Share Food Bank collecting turkeys for "Take a Turkey to Work Day"
Caroline Peters
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and one local nonprofit is collecting turkeys to help local families across the 31 counties it serves in Southern Colorado.<br/>
Care and Share Food Bank collecting turkeys for "Take a Turkey to Work Day"
Posted at 4:17 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 06:17:43-05

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Thanksgiving is about bringing families together and that is what Care and Share Food Bank is working to do through “Take a Turkey to Work Day.”

The annual turkey drive kicks off today at 6 a.m. and will wrap up at 6 p.m. The nonprofit is collecting frozen turkeys to help families throughout the 31 counties in Southern Colorado.

Those who would like to donate a turkey can drop off their turkey at participating King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. You can also drop off a turkey at the food bank’s distribution centers. For a list of drop off locations or to donate online, visit here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill up Sweepstakes Side Promo

Fill Up With KOAA5