TABOR Checks: What you need to know before you cash them

SOUTHERN COLORADO — TABOR refund checks from Colorado are now trickling into taxpayer's mailboxes, but many say they are having a harder time getting the money into their bank accounts than they expected.

The tax refund is coming in $750.00 increments, but some people who have tried to cash or deposit the checks that come in the mail say they were rejected, typically at sores like Walmart, King Soopers, and Safeway.

One woman in Pueblo received her check on Saturday and did not want to wait until Monday to cash it, but she says when she took it to Walmart to cash it was rejected.

The State's Department of Revenue says there are no systematic issues with cashing these checks, issuing News 5 a statement saying in part:

We have heard from a small group of individuals that have experienced issues with cashing their checks but these are isolated instances. The Department of Revenue is following up with these individuals to ensure they are able to cash or deposit their Colorado Cash Back checks. Colorado Department of Revenue

The state recommends anyone who gets a TABOR refund check cash or deposit it at a Wells Fargo or your personal bank.

Some people say they have experienced holds on their deposits through their own banks.

The state says "There have been 200,000+ checks cashed for a total of $200 million."

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.