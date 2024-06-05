T. Rowe Price Foundation gives $550,000 to Colorado Springs nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS — The T. Rowe Price Foundation has announced that they will give $550,000 to Colorado Springs nonprofits that focus on food and housing insecurity, behavioral health and youth suicide and education.

To get information on which types of nonprofits should get the grant money, the Foundation has worked with local organization to find out which focus areas have the greatest impact on the community.

The Foundation has also worked with the local T. Rowe Price office's associate community engagement volunteer team to figure out which nonprofit focuses are most important to the Colorado Springs community.

A portion of the grant money will go towards Food to Power due to their focus on helping to solve food insecurity. The Foundation is committed to supporting Food to Power's mission of reducing food waste while increasing access to food.

Food to Power works toward a more equitable system in Colorado Springs

A portion of the grant money will go towards Children's Hospital Colorado Youth Suicide due to its focus on behavioral health and youth suicide. These funds will be used to further the patient-centered medical home program.

Children's Hospital Colorado gives teens a space to talk about mental health

A portion of the grant money will go towards the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum (CSPM) due to its focus on education. The CSPM received a grant from the T. Rowe Price Foundation back in 2021 for its work addressing racial injustice. This year's grant will continue to support the CSPM's work related to social/racial inequities.

A portion of the grant money will go towards the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) to support the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center. This additional funding will allow the center to continue its partnerships that connect underrepresented students with business opportunities.

