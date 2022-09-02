Switchbacks to raise funds for cancer awareness

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer club will help raise money for cancer research during their game tomorrow. The team, in partnership with Penrose st. Francis and Centura, will be sporting a new alternative jersey to raise awareness for cancer research and prevention.

"Cancer is something that hits home with, I think everybody on some level,' said head coach Brendan Burke, 'It touches your family and impacts our community and any small part we can play in, in mitigating it is, you know, in my view, a very noble cause."

The team is also holding a fundraiser now through noon Sunday to auction off the game-worn jerseys. That money will go to the Penrose cancer research center. Plus, a limited number of the cancer awareness jerseys will also be available for sale at the team store.

Anyone who wants to donate to the fundraiser can do so now online.

