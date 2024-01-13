Switchbacks postpone open tryouts due to frigid temperatures this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Switchbacks are postponing their open tryouts to Jan. 27 and the 28 due to the severe cold this weekend.

The Switchbacks technical staff tells News5 that safety always comes first, and they also want the tryout participants to have the best possible experience.

"We thought Saturday was going to be the good day," said Alan McCann, the Switchbacks Assistant Coach. "We can't fully offer a full session on Saturday. We would have to go 20 minutes outside, 20 minutes inside per the guidelines for safety. It is just not giving people a good trial. It is not giving them a good experience and realistically, we can't judge them."

One or two players are chosen to move on from the tryouts. From there, they are invited to attend training camp, and try to make the cut along with other pros.

