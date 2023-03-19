Switchbacks home opener ends in a draw

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Fans braved the freezing temperatures at Weidner Field Saturday night to cheer on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in their home opener against Hartford Athletic.

It was a defensive battle during the first half with goalkeeper Christian Herrera keeping the Athletic off the scoreboard. Hartford also showed off its defensive skills blocking multiple goal attempts by Colorado Springs.

Hartford forward Elvis Amoh opened up the scoring at the 70-minute mark. Amoh was traded to Hartford from Colorado Springs in January.

Zach Zandi kicked in the equalizer off of a beautiful cross pass from DeShane Beckford at the 88-minute mark.

The match ended in a draw. The Switchbacks will hit the road to take on San Antonio F.C. next Saturday.

