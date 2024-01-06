Switchbacks FC Soccer Club names James Chambers new head coach Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Soccer Club will have a new head coach for the 2024 season after they named James Chambers the man for the job on Friday.

Stephen Hogan, the former head coach, will now become the Sporting Director. He will now have the responsibility of both hiring staff and supporting the club with other major decisions.

In Friday's press conference, Hogan said that while he is thankful for all the time he has spent as a coach, his ultimate goal was to be Sporting Director, a role that he says will be beneficial for the team.

"It's been a huge success since we got here with the playoff runs that we've been on, but we want to continue to grow and I think I'm best suited for that role," said Hogan.

Chambers will become the fifth head coach for the Switchbacks. Before serving as a coach, Chambers played for 16 years in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

