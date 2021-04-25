Switchbacks FC first exhibition game, Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Weidner Field welcomed 2,000 fans for the Switchbacks first exhibition game, downtown.

"I have been excited and dreaming of this for the last decade. To be here, and have high level soccer in our city, and to see it come to fruition in the heart of downtown," said Sean Collins, Switchbacks fan.

"The energy of this space, and the field club, and the walk out is pretty speculator," said Nick Ragain, Switchbacks FC, President.

The stadium broke ground on December 7, 2019.

However, Switchbacks Presdient, Nick Ragain, says it's been a much longer project.

"We have been talking about this forever. I should say 2013, and now it's actually happening," said Ragain.

The number of fans allowed in will increase to 4,000 on May 21st, which is the team's home opener.

While the stadium is designed for soccer, with a capacity of 8,000, the stadium can host other events with a capacity as great as 15,000.

"We are going to make sure we cheer loud enough so it feels like there are 8,000 fans, and hopefully soon enough there will be," said Collins.

Click here for a full list of events at Weidner Field.

