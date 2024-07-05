Switchbacks FC earn late win in stoppage time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A tough night at home resulted in the Switchbacks getting a last-gasp goal in the 93rd minute of their tightly contested affair against FC Tulsa.

The match saw the Switchbacks dominate possession in the first half as they saw the ball 62.4% of the time. The dominance on the ball resulted in four shots on target, 156 accurate passes, and 14 touches in the opponent's 18. When not in control of the ball, the defense worked quickly to win it back with four tackles and four interceptions.

As the second half kicked off, the intensity of the match ramped up. Two big chances by maestro Zach Zandi and poacher Ronaldo Damus had the audience holding their breath as the Switchbacks neared the lead.

Tempers began to flare and FC Tulsa manager Mario Sanchez received a red card in the 89th minute due to foul and abusive language.

What looked to be the last notable moment of the match served only as a pen ultimate moment as the Switchbacks were able to snag a goal at the death.

In the 93rd minute, Damus found himself with the ball in the box, reacting quickly and laying the ball off for teammate Zandi. Zandi rid all doubts as he smashed the ball into the back of the bulging net.

Celebrations erupted in the stadium with the perfect end to an exhilarating match.

"We dominated and created a lot of good chances. We were good at staying at it. Staying true to the course and got a late goal that we deserved. Sometimes in these games, you don't get what you deserve, but tonight we did thankfully," said James Chambers.

A well-earned three points for Switchbacks FC.

The Switchbacks will be looking to carry this momentum with them as they head on the road against Birmingham Legion on July 13.

___





Pueblo health officials investigating human plague case in the county The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating what they say is a human case of plague, based on preliminary test results. Pueblo health officials investigating human plague case in the county

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.