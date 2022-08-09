Switchbacks FC acquire MLS defender Bret Halsey this season

COLORADO SPRINGS — After last week's tie with Orange County, fans hope Switchbacks FC can move up in the league.

Just this last weekend, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced the acquisition of player Bret Halsey.

The 22-year-old defender and defensive midfielder is on loan from the Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer which is pending league and federation approval.

"Bret [Halsey] was a top ten draft pick only a few years ago and we got to see him up close a few times with RSL," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "We are grateful to RSL for giving Bret the opportunity to get a solid run of games with us, and we're sure that he can integrate quickly and help our playoff push."

Halsey who is a Virginia native, played three years of soccer with the University of Virginia, making 31 appearances with the team.

He was named to the ACC All-Tournament Team his sophomore and junior years and made his professional debut on July 9 with USL Championship side Real Monarchs.

"I think this opportunity is great timing, and I'm excited to show more of what I can do," said Halsey when asked about the loan. "[I'm] looking forward to growing as a player and helping the team as much as I can through the rest of the season."

The Switchbacks' next game is this Saturday at Weidner Field. No word yet on when Hasley will make his debut with the team.

