Switchbacks climb to 5th in USL Western Conference following win against Monterey Bay FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have been consistently climbing the rankings of the USL Championship Western Conference rankings these past few months.

In standing the Switchbacks are now 5th in the conference after gaining three points in their Saturday home win against Monterrey Bay.

Weidner Field was sold out according to Switchbacks officials and the crowd was electric as the team showed a dominant showing. The only goal of the game came in the 39 minute, as the lead scorer for the team, Ronaldo Damus was given a penalty kick opportunity and drove the ball into the bottom left corner.

The Switchbacks did not keep their foot off the brakes the rest of the night, shooting a reported 10 shots in the second half and dominating possession of the ball the entire game with 62.2%.

Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing Jun 29, 2024; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC goalkeeper Christian Herrera (1) dives for the ball in the first half against Monterey Bay F.C. at Weidner Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing/Switchbacks FC

While the penalty put the Switchbacks ahead, an equalizer in extra time was nearly scored by Monterrey Bay. In the 93 minute of extra time, a save from goalie Christian Herrera kept the Switchbacks ahead to close out the match.

The Switchbacks are set to take on the FC Tulsa this 4th of July followed by the largest firework display in Southern Colorado according to the team, learn more here. A reminder, News5 is the the proud streaming home of the Switchbacks and you can tune into most matches for free on your favorite News5 streaming device. More on how to watch.

___





Food crops damaged from an oil spill in an irrigation ditch near Pueblo News5 viewer Vince Hanson has been a property owner in Pueblo County for nearly nine years. Hanson reached out to News5 after he saw extensive flooding and oil filling up the drainage ditch outside his house. Hanson said reached out to multiple state agencies for help. Crops damaged from oil spill in irrigation ditch near Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.