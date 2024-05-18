Swisspod test track construction accelerates

PUEBLO, Colorado — Swisspod has reached a new milestone in the construction of its full-scale prototype test track that is being built in Pueblo. CEO Denis Tudor shared photos of the track construction which has now reached 100 meters in length.

The work is happening at the PuebloPlex Property east of Pueblo Memorial Airport. When complete, the test track will be the largest vacuum chamber in the country and the largest operational hyperloop hub in the world.

Just completed the first 100 meters of our #hyperloop infrastructure in the 🇺🇸 U.S. Now, onto the next 100 meters!🚀 Tube by tube, we're creating the largest operational hyperloop hub in the world!@mxv_rail @PuebloPlex#TeamSwisspod #Transportation #Future #Innovation pic.twitter.com/TbqAT82RSW — Swisspod (@swisspod) May 17, 2024

The company has partnered with MxV Rail to test critical systems of it's revolutionary ground transportation system in Pueblo.

