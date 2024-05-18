Watch Now
Swisspod test track construction accelerates

Swisspod
A view of the interior of the Swisspod test track under construction in Pueblo, Colorado.
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 18:27:30-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — Swisspod has reached a new milestone in the construction of its full-scale prototype test track that is being built in Pueblo. CEO Denis Tudor shared photos of the track construction which has now reached 100 meters in length.

The work is happening at the PuebloPlex Property east of Pueblo Memorial Airport. When complete, the test track will be the largest vacuum chamber in the country and the largest operational hyperloop hub in the world.

The company has partnered with MxV Rail to test critical systems of it's revolutionary ground transportation system in Pueblo.

