Swiss man travels the globe on his motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thierry Wilhelm says that he spent his early life trying to retire young. At 48, he said goodbye to his job and started to travel the world, all on his motorcycle.

The Swiss man has visited every continent on the globe, and took a pit stop in Colorado Springs to visit some family. He says that independence was precisely what he was craving.

"This is the feeling of pure freedom, you know? And I have everything I need on this bike, you decide life to a minimum, and it's the pure freedom. The dream was to travel around the world without a time limit and without a money limit, so I worked hard before to be able to do that," said Wilhelm.

If you want to follow Wilhelm on any of his journeys around the globe, you can check his website here.

