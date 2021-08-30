Swifty Swine showcasing "pig racing" at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, COLORADO — From food to rodeo, the Colorado State Fair has a large amount of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. And the animals at the fair are a major part of the event's rich tradition.

News5 reporter, Caroline Peters spent Monday morning at the Swifty Swine, displaying just some of the pigs that will be racing at the state fair. Those at Swifty Swine say you and the family should come out and see the show because these animals have a lot of entertainment to offer.

Swifty Swine’s swine master, Jared Hollenbeck is thrilled to be showcasing these pigs all week long at the fair. Hollenbeck said there are misconceptions about pigs. He believes pigs have a reputation of being, “dirty and dumb.” But to Hollenbeck, this couldn’t be further from the truth. He explains that pigs are just as smart as cats and dogs and can be trained to perform tasks. In fact, Hollenbeck claims that pigs actually have the same intelligence as a three-year-old human child.

Swifty Swine will be hosting these shows all week long at the state fair. For a list of these events, along with other fair attractions, visit here.

