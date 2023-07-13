Watch Now
Swifties, Castle Rock Outlets has your chance to win tickets to Friday's concert

Hotel prices are soaring ahead of the Taylor Swift concert in Denver this weekend. One Denver7 viewer was quoted $3,471 for a one-night stay at a Denver hotel.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 13, 2023
CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock Outlets is offering an opportunity on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to win tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert on Friday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. A winner will be announced at 6:45 p.m.

Those interested just need to participate in "interactive events" hosted at Castle Rock's 4th Street Courtyard outside of H&M, according to a release sent out on behalf of the outlet. Participants must be present to win the tickets.

Events will include a Taylor Swift costume contest, karaoke, and other activities that can earn participants extra entries to win.

Resale floor tickets for this concert are currently being marketed at $6,000 each on StubHub. Nosebleed seats are being marketed at $1,500 each.

Many fans are already camping outside just for the opportunity to buy merchandise, according to our Denver7 partners.

