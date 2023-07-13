Swifties, Castle Rock Outlets has your chance to win tickets to Friday's concert

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock Outlets is offering an opportunity on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to win tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert on Friday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. A winner will be announced at 6:45 p.m.

Those interested just need to participate in "interactive events" hosted at Castle Rock's 4th Street Courtyard outside of H&M, according to a release sent out on behalf of the outlet. Participants must be present to win the tickets.

Events will include a Taylor Swift costume contest, karaoke, and other activities that can earn participants extra entries to win.

Taylor Swift stage takes shape at Empower Field: View from the sky

Resale floor tickets for this concert are currently being marketed at $6,000 each on StubHub. Nosebleed seats are being marketed at $1,500 each.

Many fans are already camping outside just for the opportunity to buy merchandise, according to our Denver7 partners.

I'm still trying to wrap my head around what a big deal #TaylorSwiftErasTour is in Denver. This is the line at 6am for merchandise for the show... MERCH! It is all available online. Sales don't even start until 10am. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/IAa0bD4yKb — Kirsten Boyd (@Kirsten__Boyd) July 13, 2023

____

