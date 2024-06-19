Sweet reward: The Taffy Shop in Estes Park voted No. 1 candy shop in the U.S.

ESTES PARK, Colo. – The sweet secret is out.

A staple of downtown Estes Park was just voted as the “best candy store” in the U.S.

The Taffy Shop took the top spot on Wednesday in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.

First selected by a panel of experts, voters across the country selected The Taffy Shop as number 1 on the list.

“These candy shops stand out because they offer a variety of delicious treats that you won't always find in big chains or supermarkets. Plus, they offer the chance to discover new flavors, support local businesses, and enjoy a fun and nostalgic experience,” said USA Today on its website.

The Taffy Shop has been making sweet-tooth fanatics in Estes Park for almost 90 years and on a busy day the line to snag salt water taffy runs out the door.

“Using the same recipe since 1935, the taffy is not only the perfect confection, but it takes many customers back to a memory of the 'good old days',” said a release. “For new customers, visiting offers a glimpse of when life was simpler, since the taffy they make is the only candy sold in the store.”

USA Today said of The Taffy Shop: “Since 1935, visitors have popped into The Taffy Shop to watch candymakers create the store's iconic Estes Park Salt Water Taffy. Not only can you get your favorite tried-and-true flavors such as lemon, vanilla, and peppermint, but also daily flavors such as blueberry, chocolate cherry, and orange creamsicle.”

For customers across the country, The Taffy Shop sells traditional salt water taffy and other unique flavors on its website.