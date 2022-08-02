Sweet Melon Capital seeks the public's help for two local project improvements

ROCKY FORD, CO — The City of Rocky Ford, known as The Sweet Melon Capital, is seeking the public's help on a plan to improve both the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds and Crystal Lake.

The city recently received $150,000 in state funds from the Great OutDoors Colorado Centennial Grant.

The master plan would help develop and improve both locations to 'include amenities that uniquely serve southeast Colorado, expand recreational offerings, and drive local economic development.'

The Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds is considered the "oldest continuous fair in the State of Colorado" hosting its 145th year this month from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20.

The Crystal Lake project is a part of the long-time initiative to transform the former old sugar mill into a recreational and fishing area for the community.

But more work is needed to help improve both locations. The community can give their ideas by contacting the City of Rocky Ford's Administration Office at (719) 254-7414.

