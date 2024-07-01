Watch Now
SWAT member who lost lower leg after being run over by fire truck at Nuggets parade stages a comeback

Denver Police Department Sgt. Justin Dodge takes part in a training exercise Friday, June 7, 2024, in a former athletic club nw vacant in Lone Tree, Colo. Dodge lost his left leg below the knee when his left ankle was run over by the firetruck carrying NBA champion Denver Nuggets last June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 01, 2024

DENVER — The parade last June to honor the NBA champion Denver Nuggets was a day the city and 750,000 fans won't soon forget. It also was a life-changing moment for police Sgt. Justin Dodge, the SWAT team supervisor who was providing security along the parade route when the fire truck carrying Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the NBA trophy ran over his left ankle. Dodge was rushed to the hospital through the crowded streets while holding on to the side of an all-terrain vehicle. His life was saved, but doctors couldn't save his leg, which was amputated inches below the knee. He is steadily recovering and recently returned to work. Dodge now makes it his mission to inspire others.
