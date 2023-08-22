Suspicious Pueblo package causes concern for police

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking people to avoid the Elmhurst Place area near Civic Green Park while it investigates a suspicious package.

The investigation was announced at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA



The Pueblo Police Department is asking our community to please avoid the area surrounding the 700 block of Elmhurst Place. Our officers are investigation a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/AfPTSHX04z — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) August 22, 2023

There are currently limited details available. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.