Suspicious Pueblo package causes concern for police

Pueblo Police are asking people to avoid the area of Elmhurst Place near Civic Green Park
Pueblo Police
KOAA News5
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 14:02:00-04

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking people to avoid the Elmhurst Place area near Civic Green Park while it investigates a suspicious package.

The investigation was announced at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

There are currently limited details available. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
